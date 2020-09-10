A special edition Fortnite themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming soon

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo is seemingly capitalising on the Epic vs Apple battle by releasing a Fortnite themed Switch bundle.

This is a limited edition bundle that includes everyone's favourite portable console along with a number of other treats for Fortnite fans.

The special edition console sports an "exclusive" theme with blue and yellow Joy-Con controllers, a Fornite design on the rear of the console itself and a matching unique dock design too.

Alongside the snazzy console design, there are also a few highlights that are bound to please Fortnite lovers. The game comes pre-installed and with the included Wildcat Bundle download code you not only get access to the Wildcat Outfit, but also a few other treats. Those include a Sleek Strike Back Bling and additional styles as well as 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in-game.

Fortnite is not new to Switch, of course, it's been around since June 2018 but it's certainly interesting to see Nintendo releasing this limited edition console in such a timely fashion.

Nintendo says that Fornite is the most downloaded game ever launched on its console in Europe and there are millions of players currently battling it out on their TVs or consoles every week. It helps, of course, that Fortnite is free to play.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition bundle will be available to buy in Europe from 30 October 2020. NitendoLife also reports that the bundle will be available from 6 November in Australia and New Zealand.

Writing by Adrian Willings.