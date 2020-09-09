Nintendo preps for Switch Pro by asking for 4K-ready games

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has reportedly asked developers to "make their games 4K-ready", with rumours of a Nintendo Switch Pro ramping up.

The Japanese gaming giant is said to be planning an upgraded Switch model for 2021 and therefore requires a line-up of supporting games.

A Switch Pro - or Nintendo Switch 2 as it has otherwise been called - has been rumoured since early 2019. However, while we did get an addition to the family later that year, it was the portable-only Switch Lite.

Now the speculation has returned in force and has a little more weight behind it.

Bloomberg claimed several developers told the news service - anonymously - about Nintendo's new request.

The Nintendo Switch Pro is said to have a faster processor and GPU, plus double the RAM of the existing Switch. Storage too will be increased, allegedly, to cope with the extra space needed for 4K games.

We're not likely to find out much more this year though, with the company clearly content to let Xbox and PlayStation duke it out in the next-gen console war, while continuing its own incredible success story with the Switch and Switch Lite.

To that end, Bloomberg also reports that production on the Switch has been greatly increased, with Nintendo hoping to sell many as 30 million units this fiscal year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.