(Pocket-lint) - As well as Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the remaster of Super Mario 3D World and the new special edition Game & Watch, Nintendo will celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary with a product that will bring Mario Kart to life - roaring and screaming around your home.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is part game, part remote controlled toy set. Developed by Velan Studios, it uses mixed reality on a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite screen, combined with a toy kart with an embedded camera.

Players can create their own courses at home then race a physical kart or two around obstacles using the Switch as the controller. The game screen overlays trademark Mario Kart elements, such as power ups, coins and other racers, so you still get the authentic experience, except the backdrop is your living room or kitchen.

And yep, red shells are included too.

"We invented the initial mixed reality hardware and game prototype to really nail the exhilaration of racing in the real world with the play and feel of a video game. We showed the experience to Nintendo and were thrilled they saw its potential," said the CEO of Velan, Karthik Bala.

"That started a wonderful multi-year creative collaboration, which became Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit . We can’t wait to see the creative ways fans play when they race around their own creations as Mario and Luigi."

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available from 16 October. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.