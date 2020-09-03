(Pocket-lint) - After much speculation, Nintendo has announced that it will be bringing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy to the Nintendo Switch. But the best news is that all three remastered games will be available in one package.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available from 18 September and optimised for the latest console, including higher resolutions. The pack will also include an in-game music mode to enjoy the music and songs from all three games.

The packaged version will be released as a physical set on a limited basis, while the digital-only collection will also have limited availability - until March 2021. It is available to pre-order now.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is being released as part of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. Other devices and games to be released include a remaster of Super Mario 3D World - previously only on Wii U. It will add Bowser's Fury, with details on that extension coming later. The game will be out next February.

There will be new Amiibo released, as well as a special limited edition Game & Watch system.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros will incorporate Super Mario Bros in full colour, plus the Lost Levels and the original 1980s Mario Game & Watch title in the one handheld.

A final piece of games news is that the original Super Mario All-Stars - a collection of the original platformers originally released for SNES - is now available for free as part of Nintendo Switch Online.

Many more products will be made available through the celebrations. We'll bring you up to date as they are released.

Writing by Rik Henderson.