The Nintendo Switch will get a big hardware upgrade in 2021

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Nintendo is planning to release a big upgrade to the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

This may or may not be the Nintendo Switch Pro model we've expected for a while which we were told wouldn't launch this year.

The Switch got a bit of a boost in terms of better battery life thanks to upgraded internals in mid-2019, but apart from that, the device has remained unchanged from its early 2017 launch, so any new Switch will be launched around four years after the original.

Of course, we have had the Switch Lite since the 2017 launch, while the main Switch has continued to sell well - it has been sold out in many places for much of 2020, partly due to more of us spending time at home and partly due to the barnstorming release of Animal Crossing.

Bloomberg says Nintendo will "include more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics" and the new model will most likely feature an upgraded but custom version of the Nvidia Tegra chipset based on newer ARM technologies.

Bloomberg claims that there will also be a strong games lineup in 2021 to coincide with the release, which should provide a welcome antidote to the Xbox Series X (and S?) and PlayStation 5 onslaught we're all about to enter into. Notably, we're expecting the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

