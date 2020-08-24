Save big on Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing bundle

(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch has been devilishly difficult to get hold of during lockdown, but those who struggled are now in luck.

Not only is the Switch now available again, it's part of Amazon's end of summer sales, with the amazing game Animal Crossing: New Horizons thrown in for good measure.

You can get a Nintendo Switch neon red/blue bundle with Animal Crossing for just £299.99 - not much more than the price of the console alone.

That means you get the latest version of the Switch (an "XKW" edition), with the neon Joy-Con controllers and one of the hottest games around. Animal Crossing: New Horizons' RRP on the NIntendo UK store is £49.99 on its own.

Amazon UK's end of summer sale runs through 1 September 2020. If you have a Switch or Switch Lite already, there are game bundle deals too, which you can see on a dedicated section of the sales site here.

One particularly good bargain is a bundle of the Borderlands Legendary Collection and Bioshock: The Collection.

That's no less than six games in total, with Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 Remastered, Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition, Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel all included. Plus, you get all of the downloadable content (DLC) available for every one of the games.

Writing by Rik Henderson.