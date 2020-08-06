(Pocket-lint) - We already knew intuitively that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a smash hit of the very highest order, judging by the way it entranced so many people on social media and crossed over into the worlds of celebrity and the wider mainstream.

Now that sense has been reconfirmed again by Nintendo's financial results for Q1 2020, the three months leading up to 30 June 2020 - Animal Crossing continued to sell gangbusters, taking it up to an astonishing lifetime sales total of over 22 million.

That means it's sold more than Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with only Mario Kart 8 still standing ahead of it, a quite stunning feat when you think about how recently New Horizons actually came out.

With updates continuing to land regularly and the game clearly maintaining its playerbase impressively, don't bet against it slowly reeling Mario Kart in, too - the racing game has a lead of around 4 million units, though, which isn't chump change.

Meanwhile, the very obvious shortage of Switch consoles at most retailers was indeed a symptom of the success Nintendo's hybrid continues to enjoy. It sold more than 5.5 million units in Q1, another huge set of numbers, taking the Switch up to 61.44 million lifetime sales, a rampant success when you consider how badly the Wii U misfired before it.

Impressively, almost all of Nintendo's hardware and software sales numbers this quarter were roughly double the numbers it posted for the same quarter in 2019, showing just how big a boost it's got in popularity.

That said, now that Paper Mario: The Origami King has released, there is a pretty wide opening for more first party franchise games to come out soon, with the likes of Metroid Prime 4, Pikmin 4 and Breath of the Wild 2 all announced but very much AWOL for now. You'd assume Nintendo will be hoping to double down on this success by getting some more killer apps out there as soon as possible.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.