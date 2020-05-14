Nintendo will kick start its Mario anniversary celebrations with an all-new Paper Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch.

Paper Mario: The Origami King pits the 2D Paper Mario against King Olly's plans to dominate the world through origami and the art of paper folding.

One of the most innovative game series looks set to become even more unique, with new powers and abilities including 1000-Fold Arms, whereby players can stretch out and pull elements of the landscape in order to uncover new locations and solve puzzles.

There will also be a new ring-based battle system, for players to solve puzzles by lining up enemies and dealing more damage.

And there will be trademark mini-games and mysteries to be solved as Mario attempts to flatten his world once more.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will be available from Friday 17 July, but is available to pre-order digitally from the Nintendo eShop now. It will pre-install and unlock as soon as the release date begins, so you won't have to wait a single second more before playing it.

Hopefully, we'll also soon hear more on the much-rumoured Switch remasters of classic Mario games, including Super Mario Galaxy and Mario 64 - each reportedly planned to help celebrate the mustachioed handyman too.