While we wait for Nintendo to release an official Switch port for Super Mario 64, someone else has created a perfect PC version that runs without needing an emulator.

It is even capable of running in 4K and on ultrawide displays. There is a catch, however: it's not licensed, particularly legal, nor easy to find.

The fan-made port was posted on several social platforms in the last few days, including Reddit, although many of them have since removed download links.

Indeed, it is now hard to find, but not impossible if you know where to look.

It is thought the port could have been made possible through the leak of legacy Nintendo console date, with source code for the Nintendo 64, GameCube and Wii being part of 2TB of data released on 4chan.

This could also benefit the emulation community, it is said.

For now though, we'll be content on watching some of the content created by those who have managed to get their hands on the Super Mario 64 PC port, while we wait for the official Switch version.

Alright, Super Mario 64 PC is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/5kidynKRvt — ＦＲ⛧ＳＴＩＩ@ Phantasy Star II (@BadMrFrostii) May 5, 2020

Nintendo plans to release it and a whole stack of other Mario remasters in 2020, including Switch versions of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 3D World.