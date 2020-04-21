Animal Crossing has long been a big franchise for Nintendo, but it's taken the leap into the stratosphere this year - New Horizons is an absolute smash hit, crushing sales predictions and clocking up a US launch bigger numerically than any Zelda or Mario game has managed, improbably.

We've loved our time with the game so far - as many people have pointed out, it's perhaps the perfect antidote to the stress and uncertainty that so many of us are living through.

That said, Bunny Day, its first seasonal event, was a bit of a chore, with countless slightly kitschy eggs replacing sought-after resources, fish and fossils on people's islands. Nintendo's not deterred, though, and has taken the wraps off a whole swathe of content coming to New Horizons, starting this week.

The series of events and newcomers will welcome returning franchise favourites to your island as new visitors, offering wares that have previously been unattainable.

That'll see the likes of Leif, the nature-loving sloth, coming to sell foliage, shrubs and new seeds that players can use to decorate their islands. The ever-popular Jolly Red will also occasionally dock on the mysterious miniature beach every island has on its north coast, to sell art. These pieces of art, if proven genuine, will be able to decorate a new wing of the museum, too.

There also a host of new timed events on the way, including celebrations for Nature Day (23rd April - 4th May), May Day (1st – 7th May), International Museum Day (18th – 31st May) and Wedding Season (1st – 30th June). They'll offer activities including special Nook Miles challenges, a May Day tour, a Stamp Rally in the museum, and the chance to help Harv take some memorable wedding photos for his clients.

It all looks as adorable as you'd expect, and a perfect tonic at times like these - we can't wait to dive in. If you're still getting started with New Horizons, though, check out our collection of tips and tricks to get you up and running nicely.