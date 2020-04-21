Nintendo will reportedly boost production of Nintendo Switch consoles to unprecedented levels, as stock continues to prove elusive in the UK and US.

The main Switch is nigh-on impossible to find - we have been updating our stock watch feature regularly, but consoles generally sell out as soon as they appear.

There are Switch Lite units available, but many seem to prefer having the dockable option too, while they are in lockdown in countries around the world.

squirrel_widget_160842

However, Nintendo recognises this and wants to ensure there are plenty of new consoles manufactured to meet the new demand.

Business outlet Nikkei reports that the Japanese gaming giant is currently seeking suppliers to help it ramp up production by 10 per cent or more, over the 20 million made last year.

This is, of course, hampered by the current global crisis which closed many manufacturing plants through January to March - especially in China. But, with some production facilities opening again, Nintendo is looking to make many more new units in this current quarter - albeit slowly at first:

"We hope [suppliers] will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can't forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied," a company representative told Nikkei.