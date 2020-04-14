The Labo DIY cardboard kits for Nintendo Switch are on sale. In fact, they're marked down to some of the lowest prices we've seen for them.

Unlike a traditional game where you download the software and start playing straight away, Nintendo's Labo scheme is different. You get some software for your Switch, which does indeed need to be installed, but also a stack of pre-cut cardboard that you build into objects. There are different sets to buy, and for a limited time, you can get them at up to a 70 per cent discount at Best Buy US.

A good starting point is going to be the Variety pack, as it is not only was the first of the kits but will also give you plenty of different tasks and games to keep you entertained. It includes a host of different builds, including a remote-controlled car, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike, and a piano. We also like the Robot Kit. It basically offers a huge cardboard backpack that lets you become a robot.

There's the Labo Vehicle Kit, too, which contains materials for an all-terrain vehicle, airplane, and underwater craft. And, finally, Best Buy has the Labo VR kit on sale. It turns your Switch into a VR headset. When we reviewed the VR kit, we found it to be incredibly creative and imaginative.

Each of the four kits come with all the materials needed. They usually cost up to $70 each, but they're currently $20 at Best Buy US.