The Nintendo Switch has always been popular. For good reason: it's a brilliant console that straddles the worlds of at-home and on-the-go gaming.
But during these unprecedented times of lockdown, people are clamouring to get hold of a console to keep themselves and their families entertained indoors. Stock is at an all-time low, with price gouging being seen in various places (we're absolutely excluding those sellers here).
Failing being able to get hold of one, there's always the portable-only Switch Lite (note: the Lite console won't work in conjunction with a TV).
Here's where you can still buy one. We'll be updating this article regularly to keep on top of stock availability.
Curry's PC World
It's in grey, but hey, you can cope with that given the array of great games on offer. Your best bet of getting a Switch Lite shipped to your door is from Curry's.
Switch Lite (Grey) & Zelda Link's Awakening: £229
If you want to grab the above Switch but with one of the console's very best games at a discount, here's a bargain for a Lite bundled with Zelda.
Nintendo Store
Switch Lite (various colours): £199
Sometimes going direct to the source is your best bet. In the case of the Switch Lite, Nintendo itself is selling at the retail price - and in Yellow, Turquoise and Grey colour options. Take your pick!