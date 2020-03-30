A swathe of much-requested Mario game remasters are coming to Nintendo Switch this year, to celebrate the plump plumber's anniversary.

Reports claim that Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine HD, Super Mario 64 and Super Mario 3D World are all coming to Switch, along with other 3D Mario outings.

It's like all our Sundays have come at once. How's that to get your mind off coronavirus?

VideoGamesChronicle (VGC) has been informed of Nintendo's plans by "multiple sources". The company will re-release most of Mario's 35-year back catalogue for its latest consoles, it said.

There will also be new Mario games, not just remasters, claims fellow game site Eurogamer. These will include a new instalment in the Paper Mario series, plus a Deluxe version of the Wii U's Super Mario 3D World.

There have been calls for a reworked Super Mario Galaxy for years, with the Wii original being revered by many. However, as it required the use of the Wii Remote back in 2007 - something that continued to be the case on the Wii U too - we wonder if it will be restricted to Joy-Con use with a Switch in docked mode or when the screen is placed on a table?

If so, what will that mean for Nintendo Switch Lite owners?

We're thrilled to hear that Super Mario Sunshine is coming too. The GameCube exclusive was an unsung gem, we feel. It'd be great to revisit that for sure.

We don't yet know when the wave of Mario titles might start to appear though: "Nintendo does not comment on rumour and speculation," said a company spokesperson to VGC.