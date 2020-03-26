Bioshock, Borderlands and XCOM 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners are in for a treat, with three of 2K Games' biggest series coming to the console this May.

Bioshock, Borderlands and XCOM will be finally available for the Switch or Switch Lite, in different collections - as announced during the latest Nintendo Direct online presentation.

Each will feature several games and/or expansions, all remade for the Nintendo console and priced at £39.99.

Bioshock: The Collection will include Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 Remastered and Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition. They will also come with the subsequently released add-ons and DLC as part of the same bundle.

The Borderlands: Legendary Collection will include Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-sequel. The Switch versions of each game will also feature two-player split-screen co-op play and support up to four-players online.

Finally, XCOM 2 Collection includes XCOM 2 and four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters and Shen’s Last Gift), plus XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - the significant expansion that is almost an entirely new game in itself.

"We're thrilled to be bringing some of our biggest franchises to the Nintendo Switch platform," said 2K's head of global marketing, Melissa Bell.

"These are some of our most successful games and franchises that have captivated millions of fans around the world, and now bringing them to Nintendo Switch means we add an element of mobility to these experiences while getting them in the hands of even more gamers."