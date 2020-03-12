One of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' neatest features is something called NookPhone. It's actually a smartphone-like gadget that Tom Nook gives you soon after you move into your island home. The NookPhone has apps, including a camera that lets you take screenshots of your gameplay.

Animal Crossing's official Twitter account actually shared a video recently to show how the NookPhone's camera app works:

NookPhone Apps

With the Camera app, you can snap photos of your daily life, which are then stored in the Album on your #NintendoSwitch. With zoom controls & filters, you can easily get exactly the shots you want! Good news for folks eager to capture their island memories, hm? pic.twitter.com/E3lyRUUCxa — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 10, 2020

From what we can tell, the camera app brings up a photo mode in the game, which lets you zoom in and take screenshots. You can even apply different filters to your screenshots. And all your screenshots are saved directly to your Nintendo Switch's local photo album.

Besides screenshots, NookPhone in New Horizons will let you track Nook Miles - or points you earn as you complete tasks like picking weeds. And you can use the NookPhone to call other players on your island for a co-op sesh. The game also supports NookLink. This is found in the NSO app and lets you voice and text chat with other players while you play online.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches for Nintendo Switch on 20 March. You can read more about the upcoming game here.