The Witcher 3 on Switch is getting cross-save support and more

The complete edition of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch was already an impressive feat. Now it's even better thanks to a recent update.

Update 3.6 includes a number of enhancements, one of which is cross-save support for PC players. Meaning if you're already playing The Witcher 3 on PC you can now transfer the save files to your Nintendo Switch and carry on monster hunting on the go.

This is ideal if you're regularly playing on both or haven't yet started on the Switch version, putting it off because you didn't want to start all over again from the beginning.

This cross-save support also works with both Steam and GOG save files though the developers warn you'll run into problems if your game is modded on PC so keep that in mind.

Update 3.6 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch is now available!



It introduces save file integration with GOG and Steam, and adds more graphical settings, making it possible to customize visual fidelity, among others.



— The Witcher (@witchergame) February 18, 2020

As if that wasn't enough, this update also adds in some new graphics options and performance improvements too. The new graphical options include the ability to change motion blur and anti-aliasing options, adjust a sharpness filter and customise to your preference.

You can see how these settings differ in this video: