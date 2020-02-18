Ploughing ahead regardless of reports that the novel coronavirus outbreak is set to hit its console stocks even further, Nintendo has shown off a new colour for the Nintendo Switch Lite, a very fetching coral version.

Coral in this case means a delightful pastel pink, which slots in alongside the yellow, blue and grey versions already available to make for one of the more attractive console lineups in recent memory.

The model will, as should hopefully be obvious, cost the same as any other Switch Lite, but is only confirmed for Japan so far, meaning we don't know whether other territories will get easy access to the new colour.

It'll be available for pre-order from March 7, according to Nintendo. Its post announcing the new colour also contains an asterisk to clarify that the delays from the novel coronavirus still apply, but that production for the new model has at least been able to supply a month's worth of consoles for March.

The new coral model of the Switch Lite joins the recently-unveiled Animal Crossing: New Horizons limited edition Switch to make for a great spring for Nintendo's design division.

Both new console designs have been met with acclaim, and while the coral Switch Lite might not be technically limited in the same way that the Animal Crossing version is, the production restrictions and territory limitations from its Japanese launch might mean that it, too, becomes a sought-after version of the console.