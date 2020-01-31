No plans for Nintendo Switch Pro in 2020, confirms boss

Nintendo has quashed rumours of a Nintendo Switch Pro being released this year.

Speaking to investors after the company's latest financial results, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that there are "no plans" for a replacement or upgraded Switch.

"We believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base," he said. "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."

That might come as a disappointment to those salivating at the idea of a more powerful console.

Rumours have persisted for over a year that a more capable Nintendo Switch is on the cards, even before the Switch Lite was announced in summer 2019.

They point at an alleged RAM boost to 8GB, storage hike to 128GB and an improved chipset to enable better graphics - possibly even a boost to 4K when plugged into a TV and a 1080p display on the device itself.

That could all still be the case, of course, but it's now unlikely we'll find out more until later this year or early next. If a Nintendo Switch Pro is definitely still on the cards, it won't be available until 2021 at least.