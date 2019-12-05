Star Fox 2 and 5 more free games coming to Nintendo Switch

Having been originally cancelled, Star Fox 2 was finally released in 2017 as part of the SNES Classic Mini line-up. And was exclusive to that retro console. Until now, that is.

Nintendo is releasing it on one of its actual, full-fledged consoles for the first time on 12 December, and for free.

It will be part of the free Super NES and NES games line-up available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Also being added to the list are fellow SNES titles Super Punch-Out!!!, Kirby Super Star and Breath of Fire II. Two fairly obscure NES games will also become available: Crystalis and Journey to Silius.

In addition to the latest wave of free games, Nintendo will reportedly reduce the price of its Switch-compatible wireless NES controllers very soon.

In the US, they will be dropped to $30 from their usual price of $59.99 for two. We're yet to hear if UK Nintendo fans will be offered a similar deal.

Sadly, there is no news on availability of the SNES equivalent gamepad, which sold out almost the minute it arrived earlier this year.

Nintendo's US website just says, "Please check back for more news in January 2020."

You can still happily play all the SNES and NES titles using the existing Joy-Cons on Switch and Switch Lite, of course.