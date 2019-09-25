Mario Kart Tour is out now for Android and iOS devices

A mobile version of Mario Kart has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, we reported on it way back at the start of last year. Now the wait is finally over.

If you've been holding your breath with anticipation and are just dying to tear up the tracks firing off shells, grabbing boosts or just racing hard against your favourite Mario characters, then you're in for a treat.

Hopefully, it's well worth the wait after the initial delay that Nintendo said it needed to ensure the game was up to its usual standards.

The new game is available to download and play on both Android (4.4 or higher) and iOS (10.0 or higher) phones and tablets. Nintendo has also released this video explaining how the game works to help you out before you even dive in.

Highlights of this new mobile version of Mario Kart seemingly including a design that allows you to play one-handed on a phone, with simple presses enabling steering and drifting.

The "Tour" part means you'll also be travelling through several locations including classics like Rainbow Road, along with tracks based on major cities like Paris, Tokyo and New York.

The first two weeks of this tour are taking place in the Big Apple and you'll be able to unlock Musician Mario as well as Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey along the way.

Head over to the official site to find out more and get started today.