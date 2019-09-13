  1. Home
Nintendo theme park officially opens in spring 2020

- In time for the Tokyo Olympics

Nintendo will finally open the doors on its first official theme park in Japan next spring - in time for the Tokyo Olympics, as promised.

Developed with Universal Studios as part of its existing park in Sakurajima, near Osaka, Super Nintendo World will feature rides based on Super Mario properties, such as Mario Kart and Yoshi Adventure.

The latter is reported to be an omnimover ride, with passengers sitting on top of Yoshi's that travel around track circuit. We suspect that it's a more gentle ride for younger children and will include plenty of Mario goodies to see along the way.

No details on the Mario Kart ride have been released yet, but it will more than likely be a rollercoaster ride for older kids and adults.

We first reported on the plans in March 2016, but things have naturally moved on a bit since then. We also suspect it cost a bit more than the $320 million originally stated.

Back then, it was thought that the attraction would only be part of Universal Studios Japan, but we've since heard that there are plans to build similar areas in other Universal parks around the world, including Orlando, Hollywood and Singapore.

