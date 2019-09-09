Does Nintendo patent show Switch 2 with bending Joy-Cons?

Nintendo is working on new Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch that bend. No, really.

A patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office shows a pair of Joy-Cons that look and work in a similar fashion to the existing controllers, even attach to the Switch in the same way, but also have cantilevers that enable them to bend over.

And they are shown with a Switch console - could that be the illusive Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch Pro, as it has also been called in leaks?

To be honest, it's impossible to tell considering the ports, screen and detailing on the patent images are in exactly the same place as on the existing Switch. But, apart from screen size, rumours on the Switch Pro suggest it will be similar on the outside, but with greatly enhanced internals.

Nonetheless, the main things here are the Joy-Cons. Maybe Nintendo plans to release them separately and they'll be compatible with the existing Switch models.

It claims, in the patent filed in February and published this August, that they hinged approach makes them more ergonomic and improves "user-friendliness".

We've never really had a problem with the current Joy-Cons, to be honest, but can see how they might feel more comfortable in the hand when bent, especially for games that require the triggers.

And, as the controllers are hinged, you have the choice anyway.

Of course, many patents never result in actual products, so this could be all moot at the end of the day. Still, it's good to see Nintendo trying new things with its hugely successful console.

Indeed, one of the new things will even be announced this week, in the form of, what we believe to be, a SwitchFit fitness accessory.