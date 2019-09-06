Nintendo teases new fitness accessory for Switch, but what is it?

Nintendo is on a roll at the moment, not least by adding SNES games to the Switch for online subscribers to play for free. However, it has further plans to extend the usefulness of its console, with a new accessory planned for a full unveiling on 12 September.

The only problem, we're not entirely sure what it is.

A teaser video has been posted by Nintendo online, showing a large(ish) rubber ring and a strap to hook a Joy-Con to your leg, so we can only guess that this is the Nintendo Switch's answer to the Wii Fit board.

That makes sense considering its been more than a decade since Nintendo dabbled in the fitness market. The accessory also seems to have some resistance when squeezed, a bit like a rubberised muscle trainer, which gives a further hint towards healthier pursuits.

Certainly, all the uses shown in the video clip suggest that you'll have to move around a lot, presumably to tie in with a game or application. And, yoga seems to play a part too.

Anyway, we'll find out for sure next Thursday, when Nintendo promises to reveal more.

In the meantime, we'll be having a cheeky punt on the fact that it'll be called SwitchFit. Oh yes.