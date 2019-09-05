Nintendo has finally expanded its Switch Online service to include SNES games.

As of tomorrow, Friday 6 September, Nintendo Switch owners with an Online subscription will be able to download and play 20 classic SNES titles.

And, to make the experience even more authentic, an official wireless SNES controller will be available soon.

Available to Switch Online members only, the gamepad comes with a USB charging cable but connects to the Switch wirelessly - like Joy-Cons or the Switch Pro Controller. It looks just like the original SNES pad, with the same button configuration.

An exact release date for the controller is yet to be revealed, but we do know the price - it will be £26.99 in the UK, $29.99 in the US.

Of course, there are some third-party compatible SNES-style controllers out there too, so you can get ahead of the game (so to speak). For example, the 8Bitdo SF30 Pro works with Switch and even comes with additional thumbsticks.

And, you can always use your existing Joy-Cons or Pro Controller with the added SNES games anyway.

Among the games being added to the service are the superb essentials Super Mario World and Super Mario Kart. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past will be available too, as will Star Fox.

The entire list of 20 SNES games to be on Switch Online in phase one are:

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Demon’s Crest

F-ZERO

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby’s Dream Course

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Pilotwings

Star Fox

Stunt Race FX

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Metroid

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

If you want to take the SNES love even further, there is still some stock of the SNES Classic Mini console floating around, albeit at elevated prices these days.

Or you could build your own retro games console, like we have here.