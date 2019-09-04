  1. Home
Nintendo and Digital Schoolhouse partner for in-school eSports and Switch-based learning

- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate eSports tournament planned for 60 schools

Nintendo and Digital Schoolhouse have announced a partnership that will see Nintendo Switch consoles used as part of in-school learning opportunities.

Nintendo UK is the lead partner for the government-supported initiative, created by UK games industry trade body UKIE, which uses play-based learning as part of the country's new Computing curriculum in schools.

Part of the partnership will include a school-wide eSports tournament, aimed to teach potential career skills to students through adoption of the different roles in professional gaming. Team hosting and production skills have been specially crafted by the games industry for education purposes.

In addition, the Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle tournament - which will take place across 60 schools and include over 6,000 pupils - will give the students the ability to learn anywhere and anytime on Nintendo Switch consoles.

"Nintendo UK is extremely excited to be working together with UKIE’s Digital Schoolhouse as lead partner. The Digital Schoolhouse programme uniquely combines computing, fun, creativity and innovation, all of which are synonymous and at the heart of Nintendo’s values," said Nintendo UK's head of communications, Kalpesh Tailor.

"Through Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle with Nintendo Switch, as well as through other play-based learning initiatives, we want to be able to provide young adults with fun and unique experiences that will form positive lasting memories as well as foster the development of skillsets within students which they can take with them into their future."

