Nintendo recently updated the original Nintendo Switch with improvements like a better battery, which adds an extra two hours of use.

But the new model looks exactly like the old one, so it's hard to determine which one you're buying when shopping online or in stores. We've already explained how to tell the difference here, but if you were one of the unlucky ones who purchased the original Switch on or after 17 July, the very same day Nintendo announced the new Switch, you can easily upgrade it.

Nintendo is offering free upgrades to the newer model, according to Polygon, which confirmed Nintendo is allowing swaps. Redditor DarthMewtwo23 first spotted the program, and one other user said they were able to upgrade, too. So, if you want to get the latest Switch, here's how.

First, figure out whether you bought your Nintendo Switch on or after 17 July 2019. Then, go here to determine whether you purchased the original or updated model. Next, contact Nintendo customer service by going here and entering your information. Or, you can dial 1-800-55-3700 in the US (or 1-855-548-4693 if outside the US). When speaking with a Nintendo customer representative, request a free upgrade. You may be told to pay for the shipping costs of sending the old model back.

Note: The offer currently has only been confirmed for valid for residents of the US and Canada, but it may be available elsewhere.

It's all very unclear at this point. Nintendo hasn't made an official announcement, but we've contacted the company for more details and will update if we hear more. However, if you recently bought the old Switch, you might as well give Nintendo a call yourself to see if you can swap it for free.