Nintendo appears to be prepping new (or should we say old?) controllers for the Nintendo Switch console.

According to a FCC filing, which was first spotted by posters on Resetera, a retro SNES-style controller has recently surfaced, but with photos that will be kept confidential until next year. A label location, however, reveals this Nintendo controller boasts ZL and ZR buttons on the top, or it could be a Joy-Con docking rail that would allow it to attach to the Switch.

The filing also shows Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

Nintendo launched NES-style wireless controllers for the Switch last year, in order to complement classic NES game titles it had begun to add to its online subscription service for the Switch. Now, with this new FCC filing emerging, people are naturally wondering whether Nintendo plans to add SNES classic games next, which will, of course, match the new SNES controllers that may slide into the Joy-Con rails - just like the NES version.

However, this particular FCC filing is light on details due to its confidential status, so some of the speculation surrounding it is just that: speculation. We’ve contacted Nintendo for comment, and we’ll update you if we learn more.