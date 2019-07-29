Android is unofficially available on Nintendo Switch

The clever bods at XDA Developers have worked out a way to get Android unofficially working on the Nintendo Switch.

With a little bit of effort, you can essentially turn your Switch into a small Android tablet complete with Joycon controllers.

Install this Android firmware and you'll be able to browse the web, play games and use your Nintendo Switch like any other Android device.

The best part is you're doing this via an SD card, meaning you won't be rendering your Switch inoperable as a portable games console.

You'll also get all the standard Android features, as well as the ability to run native Nvidia Shield applications as well as GeForce Now. All this means the ability to play even more games on your Switch and that can't be a bad thing can it?

This process will see your Switch running LineageOS 15.1, meaning you get Android 8.1. It is worth noting that it's not entirely bug-free, as you might expect from an unofficial Android port. Battery life isn't great and there are other minor issues with things like auto-rotation and the touchscreen but the pros probably outweigh the cons.

It's certainly a good way to add more life to your Switch.

If you're interested in trying it out, head over to the XDA Developer's forum to find out how to get started.