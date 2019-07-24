There's a new Pokémon game coming to mobile from the same team behind popular smartphone versions of Nintendo games like Super Mario, Animal Crossing and Mario Kart.

Pokémon Masters is a new mobile game with a focus on story, strategy and battles. It's set to be a much more story-driven experience where players will engage in 3-on-3 real-time battles against AI opponents.

The game includes popular trainers from other core games in the franchise and you'll be partnering them with Pokémon in the all-new location of the island of Pasio. That island is home to the Pokémon Masters League which you'll be battling it out to become the champion of.

Every Pokémon in this game needs to be teamed up with their relevant trainer and you'll need to unlock them to do so. And that's where microtransactions come in.

You can buy the different characters or work through the story to recruit trainers to your roster. The teamed up trainers and Pokémon are known as Sync Pairs and these can be earned by doing Scouting Missions which will set you back some in-game currency. They can then be levelled-up as you progress. There are 65 Sync Pairs to collect at launch, so plenty of content to keep things interesting.

According to The Verge, Pokémon Masters is similar to other Pokémon games in that there's a professor to guide you through your quests and plenty of rivals to battle against. A rich story should certainly keep things interesting.

Pokémon Masters is coming out on iOS and Android and you can pre-register now. It's launching first in Singapore and Canada and then will be in other countries later this summer.

In the meantime, you can get a taste of the action in six different trailers on the official YouTube channel and find out more on the official site.