What is Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift and how can you fix it?

There has been a lot of talk about Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift recently, not least because a class action lawsuit about it has been filed against Nintendo in the US.

But, what is Joy-Con drift? And, what can you do about it if you are affected? We explain all right here.

Joy-Con drift is the name given to an issue some Switch owners have experienced with one or both of their detachable controllers.

They have found that movement is being detected by their Switch even when they are not touching the thumbstick on a Joy-Con. Sometimes this happens even when they are not touching a Joy-Con at all.

It makes gaming hard when characters move in directions not prompted by the player. Or, an in-game camera can suddenly pan away from the action for no good reason.

Reports of Joy-Con drift are not isolated, neither. There are plenty of posts on Twitter complaining about the issue, and several members of Kotaku's staff have revealed they have experienced it too.

Nintendo has responded to reports on the issue, telling Kotaku that anybody who experiences problems with their Joy-Cons should contact Nintendo support: "At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them," it said.

"We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit support so we can help."

So, if you do have problems with Joy-Con drift (or other issues) contact support.nintendo.com.

To refine the process, you can head straight to the Joy-Con repair booking sections. That's here for the UK, and here for the US.

One thing, though, you may be required to pay the postage to send your controller to Nintendo's repair service, which has irritated some.

@NintendoAmerica I’ve owned the switch for 4 months and am experiencing joycon drift already this is highly unacceptable and unprofessional. Your “Support” told me to pay $4 shipping to have you guys fix your faulty controller. No thanks. pic.twitter.com/PAnGO9BIcd — Daniel Jacques (@NemisisPlays) July 14, 2019

If you are a US citizen and are not satisfied with Nintendo's response to the issue, you can always join the class action lawsuit.

Filed by legal firm CSK&D on behalf of Switch owner Ryan Diaz, who experienced the issue on numerous Joy-Cons old and new, it alleges that "the joysticks on Joy-Con controllers are defective, leading users to experience drift issues" and therefore "brings claims under various consumer protection statutes as well as various warranty and common law claims".

You can read more about it and sign up to be part of the lawsuit here.