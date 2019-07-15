  1. Home
Get the Nintendo Switch, free extra Joy-Cons, game and £30 voucher for just £289.99

|
There are some great Nintendo Switch bundle deals available for the next couple of days. That's because it is Amazon Prime Day, which runs until the close of play on Tuesday 16 July.

Top of the tree (in our opinion) is the amazing deal for a Nintendo Switch Grey Edition, with an extra pair of Neon Green and Pink Joy-Cons, copy of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and a £30 voucher that can be redeemed through the Nintendo eShop for an addition digital game.

You can get all that for just £289.99, that's a saving of 21 per cent.

All Amazon Prime Day bargains are exclusive to Prime members. However, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here.

There are plenty of other great Nintendo Switch bundles and bargains available for Prime Day too.

For example, you can get the Switch, £30 voucher and Super Mario Maker 2, which has only just been released, for just £299.99.

Other Switch bundle deals and other games bargains can be found in our "best of" round-up here: Great Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

