Nintendo will introduce a new Switch console this September: the Nintendo Switch Lite.

It is designed to be a more affordable, handheld-only alternative to the existing Nintendo Switch, but play all the same games.

Here is everything you need to know about the Switch Lite, including price, release date, specifications and more.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is an addition to the Switch range, to complement rather than replace the existing console.

It is cheaper, smaller and handheld-only, which means it will not plug into a dock or connect to a TV. If you still want to play games at home, you really need the standard Nintendo Switch still.

As well as size, the main difference between the Switch Lite and main model is that its Joy-Con controllers are attached to the sides. They cannot be removed, nor used as motion controllers or separate mini-gamepads.

That means not every Switch game will work on the new console. Most will, but only those that work in handheld mode and do not primarily rely on motion control (such as 1-2-Switch).

You also cannot use the Switch Lite display with a kickstand for multiple players to crowd around when out and about. Indeed, it doesn't even come with a kickstand.

Instead, the new console is seen as a fun and simple handheld gaming machine to effectively replace the 3DS/2DS, yet with 720p graphics and the ability to play the latest games.

No. Rumours on a Nintendo Switch 2 have always pointed to two new models coming in 2019 or beyond: a cheaper Nintendo Switch Mini - the Lite, basically - and a seperate upgrade to the existing Switch that will come with enhancements.

It is still thought the latter is on the cards, although it is now less likely to also make an appearance this Will year.

As we've stated above, the Nintendo Switch Lite will play all games that work in handheld mode but won't necessarily be able to play everything in the current or future catalogue.

That's because its controllers are not detachable, unlike the main Switch. And, any game that requires the use of multiple Joy-Cons or motion controls will not be playable on Switch Lite.

That still leaves a might list of existing and future games though.

Although the Switch Lite is cut down in size and is restricted to handheld play only, it is still as capably specced on the inside as its older sibling.

CPU/GPU: Custom Nvidia Tegra processing

RAM: Thought to be 4GB like the Switch, but unconfirmed

Storage: 32GB - upgradeable by microSD card

Connections: Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, USB-C (charging-enabled)

Touchscreen: 5.5-inches, 1280x720 resolution, LCD

Speakers: Stereo

Battery: 3,570mAh - can last up to six hours with three hours charging time from flat to full

Measures: 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm

Weight: 275g

The Nintendo Switch Lite will be available in three colour options: yellow, grey or turquoise.

Special edition models will also be made available over the coming months, including a Pokemon Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition that will be on limited sale a month after the standard Lite (from 8 November 2019).

Nintendo will release the Switch Lite in multiple countries around the world on 20 September 2019.

We're still awaiting confirmed pricing for the UK, but it will cost $199.99 in the US - including the Pokemon special edition model.

Considering the standard Switch is $299.99 in the States and £279.99 in the UK, we expect the Switch Lite to be priced around £179.99 in Britain on release. We will update when we have official pricing information.

Nintendo traditionally opens pre-orders for its products soon before release so we'll bring you links and locations where you can place an order for a Switch Lite soon.

At present, there are no bundle deals listed for the Nintendo Switch Lite.

You can find out more information on the official Nintendo websites for the UK and US here.