Nintendo has announced that another one of its popular titles, Dr. Mario World, will be coming to mobile - on both Android and iOS - in a few weeks time.

It's the second Mario-based title to hit mobile platforms following Super Mario Run back in 2017.

The concept of the game is to wipe out all of the viruses in the level by using colour-matched capsules. In fact, in that regard, it has a very similar aim to the original Dr. Mario World.

The key difference here, however, is that it's been optimised for mobile. So instead of pills falling downwards Tetris-style, you drag them up on to the screen.

Of course, as with any game like this, there are bombs and other special items for clearing bigger areas and more viruses. And the fewer pills it takes you to clear a level, the better your star rating and rewards.

You start off with Dr. Mario, but as you progress through the five different worlds, you'll be able to unlock Dr. Peaches, Dr. Bowser, Dr. Toad and a host of other typical Mario characters.

At launch, there will be more than 200 stages available, but Nintendo says it will be adding more on a regular basis as time goes on.

You can play solo, or together with others across the world, and even receive extra stamina from friends, or play against them in Versus Mode.

Dr. Mario World will be available on iOS and Android from 10 July, but you can pre-register on Android now and get a notification when it becomes available. It'll be free to start, like Super Mario Run, with in-app purchases to unlock the full game.