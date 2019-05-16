  1. Home
Nintendo Switch Online members can save £36 on games with official voucher offer

- £84 pound for two game vouchers to be redeemed at any time

- Valid for 12 months and usable for pre-orders too

As well as show Super Mario Maker 2 gameplay as part of its Direct presentation yesterday, Nintendo launched a new money off scheme for Nintendo Switch Online members.

You can buy two game vouchers in a bundle for £84 from Nintendo itself that can be redeemed against any two games on the company's select list. The vouchers can also be used to pre-order certain games too, such as Super Mario Maker 2 itself.

All games are the digital versions, available on the Nintendo eShop, so once purchased they will download directly to your Switch and install automatically - as long as you have enough storage space.

The vouchers are valid for 12 months, so can be stored and used at a later date - maybe when new games have been added to the list - and are exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members only.

Considering there are games on the list that usually weigh in at £59.99, the saving is up to £36. So you can nab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with big discounts.

Other games on the list, worth £49.99 each, include Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! (and Eevee), Yoshi's Crafted World, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

US Nintendo Switch Online members can get the same deal for $99.

The discount has the potential to more than pay for a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription in itself.

Switch Online usually costs £17.99 annually in the UK ($19.99 in the States). You can find out more about Nintendo's Online membership club here.

