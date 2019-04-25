Nintendo has confirmed the release date for Super Mario Maker 2. It will be exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch from 28 June.

There will be several different purchase options for the creation game made available from that date, including a special limited edition release that includes a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online - essential to connect the game to the online community - and a Super Mario Maker 2-themed stylus.

This will help budding course designers to edit their designs on the Switch in handheld mode.

Those pre-ordering the bundle digitally will receive the stylus in the mail.

The release date is also significant as it matches recent speculation that a new, smaller, cheaper version of the Switch (currently dubbed Nintendo Switch 2) is on its way for around the same time.

Could the game's release be timed to coincide, therefore?

We doubt we'll hear anything more on the new hardware until E3 2019 at the start of June, though.

As for the game itself, you can see gameplay in the trailer video above. It is the direct sequel to the great Super Mario Maker that appeared on 3DS and Wii U in 2015/16 respectively.

As well as play through levels in traditional 2D Mario platformer style, users get to design their own and share them online for others to play.