There's been a lot of evidence to suggest a new, cheaper Switch model is coming, and now Bloomberg is weighing in on these rumours.

Nintendo might release a cheaper Switch model in June 2019, according to a report from Bloomberg. We still don't know what will make this particular Switch model different from the original model, but earlier reports have claimed Nintendo is making a new Switch with a smaller display. It might also remove the dock aspect so that the new unit is more mobile-focused rather than TV-focused.

Analysts estimate that Nintendo has sold 17.5 million Switch consoles so far. A more budget-friendly version of the Switch - which currently retails at $299 and is hardly ever on sale in the US - could help Nintendo ship more units. To be clear, any new Switch model would be separate from the existing Switch. In fact, the existing model might get a slight upgrade later this year, too.

The Wall Street Journal even recently claimed the existing Switch console, which launched in 2017, could be modestly updated with “enhanced features targeted at avid video gamers", though Bloomberg specifically noted that “a more powerful version” isn't currently in the works at Nintendo.