Nintendo is adding virtual reality modes to two of its most-loved Nintendo Switch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

You'll be able to view and play Odyssey's Cap, Seaside and Luncheon kingdoms in 3D through the Nintendo Labo VR Kit. While the entirety of Breath of the Wild will be playable using the Toy-Con VR Goggles.

Both games will be updated for free on 25 April, you just have to ensure you download the patches and install them to your existing copies.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

In-game options should then become available to experience them through the Labo VR Kit.

The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit will be available from Friday 12 April, priced at £69.99 in the UK. It includes the cardboard and add-ons to build the Toy-Con VR Goggles, a Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind-Pedal and a Toy-Con Elephant.

There are also downloadable VR game codes for Nintendo Switch in the box.

A cheaper Nintendo Labo VR Starter Set will also be available from the same date, priced at £49.99.

Hopefully, the Mario and Zelda VR modes will be followed by further virtual reality content updates for other Nintendo titles - maybe even third-party games too.