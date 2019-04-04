Nintendo Switch owners will finally be able to hook up a wired headset to a game controller this summer. A new gamepad is on its way that features built-in online chat connectivity.

The third-party, licensed PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ controller uses social gaming technology developed by Vivox. This tech is being utilised in Fortnite to offer in-game chat without the need for Nintendo's mobile application, and Vivox has made the SDK available to other developers to include direct in-game chat in their games too.

Games accessory company sees this as an ideal opportunity, therefore, to add support for the new chat technology in its forthcoming Switch controllers.

The Faceoff Deluxe+ looks similar to Nintendo's own gamepad, but is wired only with a 3m cable and USB-C connection.

It comes with a 3.5mm jack at the bottom to connect to a suitable gaming headset. It also has on board controls to adjust the audio. There are two programmable buttons on the pad and the faceplate is interchangeable.

The controller will be available to pre-order in May from PDP's website. It will be available in two different colour schemes: red camo and purple camo.

Either will set you back $24.99 in the US - not bad for such a well-specced device.