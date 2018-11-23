Nintendo is getting in on the Black Friday sales act with an amazing deal for the 2DS XL handheld console.

You can get the New Nintendo 2DS XL console, plus three games of your choosing for just £129.99 on Nintendo's own web store - that's a mammoth £119.97 off the usual combined price.

The offer includes a choice between both colours of 2DS XL, either white and orange or black and turquoise.

You then get to choose three games from the following: Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, Chibi-Robo! Zip Lash, Dr Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training: Can You Stay Focused?, Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask, Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley, Code Name: S.T.E.A.M., Bravely Second: End Layer, Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal, and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

The offer is "while stocks last" so you need to be quick.

If you do miss out, or want to use an existing account with another retailer, such as Amazon or Game, they are both offering similar deals.

