After the NES and SNES Classic Mini retro games consoles were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, it was thought that an N64 Classic Mini would be a natural follow-up.

A trademarked icon even popped up showing the console's unique controller, stoking further flames to the rumours that one was in development.

However, it seems that we aren't likely to see one launched any time soon. Maybe not at all.

Nintendo America's boss, Reggie Fils-Aime, told Kotaku that the first two classic games console reissues were products of their time, and that they were designed to sell new hardware before the Switch came out: "We were clear when we did the first two Classic series that, for us, these were limited time opportunities that were a way for us as a business to bridge from the conclusion of Wii U as a hardware system to the launch of Nintendo Switch," he revealed.

He also explained that Nintendo's retro gaming plans going forward focus on the Nintendo Switch and the company's online gaming service, rather than a new machine: "We’ve also now been very clear that as the consumer looks forward to engaging with our classic content that is going to happen more and more with the subscription service," Fils-Aime added.

That might come as a disappointment to those hoping to get a fix of classic N64 games, such as Super Mario 64 and 1080 Snowboarding, but maybe it means they will be coming to the Switch instead. After all, they were available on the Wii U towards the end of its life.

And Fils-Aime hasn't fully put paid to an N64 Classic Mini appearing sometime in the future, but we'd advise not holding your breath: "I would not ever rule something out but what I can tell you is certainly that’s not in our planning horizon," he said.