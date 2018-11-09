Nintendo Switch gets YouTube, paving the way for Netflix?

The Nintendo Switch finally gets a video playback app and, while it isn't quite the one we've been asking for, it is a significant step in increasing the console's talents beyond gaming.

YouTube is now available on Switch as a free download and it provides a full video streaming experience. The image quality is great - even running up to 60fps for compatible clips - and it is as easy to navigate as on tablets, such as the iPad.

You can link it up to your existing YouTube account to jump to subscribed channels easily - including Pocket-lint - and it supports 360-degree videos too.

The app only takes up 90.8MB so won't put much strain on your internal storage space or microSD card.

It makes sense to add YouTube to Switch considering the amount of gameplay walkthroughs and other gaming channels on the platform, but we're still left with the question of when Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services will be added too.

YouTube is a great streaming app, but doesn't feature downloads so still no better for long distance travellers who want TV shows or movies. And while there is also a Hulu app in the US, we don't have anything else this side of the pond.

Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aimé told Fox News in June that "other services will come in due time" but that's the same tune sung since the launch of the console in March 2017. And he continued to put the ball firmly in Netflix's court as to why it hasn't appeared yet: "For those types of questions, we have to refer you to the folks at Netflix," he said.

For now though, YouTube is a great start and hopefully will now prompt others to follow.