To celebrate the release of Diablo III: Eternal Collection on Nintendo Switch, the Japanese gaming giant has put together a special bundle that includes a limited edition console.

The console and dock have been specially designed, with Diablo III artwork adorning both. Plus, buyers get a download game for the game and a special, themed carrying case.

As well as the updated version of the game, which will be available on PS4 and Xbox One too, the Switch edition includes exclusive in-game bonuses. You get a variety of items from The Legend of Zelda series - Ganondorf Transmog Armor, a companion Cucco pet and a Golden Triforce Portrait Frame.

The themed, official carry case is also designed with Diablo III artwork on the front. It protects your Switch in transit.

The Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition bundle is available for pre-order now, with shipping to start on 2 November.

If you have a Switch already, you can buy the physical copy version of the game itself for £42.99 from Amazon UK and other retailers.

It costs $59.99 from Amazon US and also comes out on 2 November.

There are other special edition Nintendo Switch bundles available now and coming soon, including the Switch Fortnite bundle for £279.99 and the Switch Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu bundle for £339.99 that'll be coming out on 16 November.