Nintendo will soon release a special Fortnite Switch bundle that will come with a load of exclusive goodies.

Although the game itself is available as a free download for all Nintendo Switch owners, the Fortnite bundle comes with the Switch console, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in-game and a Double Helix download pack.

Inside the Double Helix pack you get a unique character outfit, Back Bling, Glider and Pickaxe to use in the game.

The V-Bucks can be used to purchase a Battle Pass for additional content for the free-to-play game, or you can spend it on any other items in Fortnite for Switch.

The Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle will be available in stores from 5 October 2018. We're awaiting pre-order details and pricing.

If Fortnite is not your thing, Nintendo has also recently announced special edition versions of the Nintendo Switch console that come with other games.

The Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! bundles will be available from 16 November, while a special, limited Switch for Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be released shortly before, on 2 November.

Alternatively, you can always buy a standard Nintendo Switch from Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.com or other retailer and add the games later down the line.