We want Nintendo's new Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle
- It launches on 2 November
- No word on UK pricing or release date
If you've been thinking about buying a Switch, Nintendo's latest bundle might finally convince you to do so.
It's not unusual to have special-edition versions of consoles released in bundles with big game titles, but few have us salivating as much as Nintendo's latest. The Japanese giant has created a limited-edition Nintendo Switch that will come with a console decked out in Smash Bros imagery. Announced during Nintendo Direct, the new hardware bundle will be available to buy in November.
- Nintendo Labo review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
- Nintendo Switch review: Redefining the games console
It will include the Nintendo Switch system painted with all the characters from the original Nintendo 64 roster, as well as a special Joy-Con that has the Smash Bros logo, and a digital download code for the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate game coming in December. This new hardware bundle reminds us of the new Pokemon-Switch bundle that was also recently announced and looks as equally fun.
While that bundle doesn't yet have a price tag, Nintendo confirmed its Super Smash Bros bundle will cost $360 when it launches on 2 November. That's the same day the special Super Smash Bros Ultimate GameCube controllers and controller splitter are launching for Switch.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on 7 December. Go here to learn more about the upcoming game.
New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018
To watch the Nintendo Direct presentation for yourself, go here. For more Nintendo news, see Pocket-lint's hub here.
- We want Nintendo's new Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle
- Nintendo Direct is today: How to watch it
- Nintendo is launching a wireless NES-style controller for the Switch
- Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
- You can play FIFA 19 for free from tomorrow, as demo drops
- PUBG Mobile version 8 adds Sanhok map - available to download now!
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Hands off the Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Nintendo Switch bundles, we want them ourselves
- The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
Comments