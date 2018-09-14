We want Nintendo's new Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle

If you've been thinking about buying a Switch, Nintendo's latest bundle might finally convince you to do so.

It's not unusual to have special-edition versions of consoles released in bundles with big game titles, but few have us salivating as much as Nintendo's latest. The Japanese giant has created a limited-edition Nintendo Switch that will come with a console decked out in Smash Bros imagery. Announced during Nintendo Direct, the new hardware bundle will be available to buy in November.

It will include the Nintendo Switch system painted with all the characters from the original Nintendo 64 roster, as well as a special Joy-Con that has the Smash Bros logo, and a digital download code for the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate game coming in December. This new hardware bundle reminds us of the new Pokemon-Switch bundle that was also recently announced and looks as equally fun.

While that bundle doesn't yet have a price tag, Nintendo confirmed its Super Smash Bros bundle will cost $360 when it launches on 2 November. That's the same day the special Super Smash Bros Ultimate GameCube controllers and controller splitter are launching for Switch.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on 7 December. Go here to learn more about the upcoming game.

New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

To watch the Nintendo Direct presentation for yourself, go here. For more Nintendo news, see Pocket-lint's hub here.