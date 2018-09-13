Nintendo is launching a wireless NES-style controller for the Switch

Nintendo is holding its first Nintendo Direct presentation since E3 2018, and during the prerecorded broadcast, it is announcing game updates as well as new hardware, such as NES-style controllers for the Switch.

Backing up a bit, Nintendo also detailed its upcoming Nintendo Switch Online service, which launches in September for $20 per year. The service includes Nintendo Entertainment System games, and so Nintendo is releasing a wireless NES-style controller for the Switch that will work with those games. It can attach to the Switch like a Joycon, only it looks like the classic gamepad from the 90s.

1/2 Nintendo

Nintendo said it plans to release a 6.0.0. firmware update for the Switch console soon that will include a paywall for online multiplayer as well as classic NES games. Players can only gain access to online multiplayer and the NES games after buying a subscription to the Switch's new online service. Other Switch Online features will include upcoming games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and cloud saves.

As for the NES-style Joycons, Nintendo will start selling them exclusively to Switch Online subscribers on 18 September for $60 a pair.

#NintendoSwitchOnline will feel even more authentic by using the new wireless NES style controllers with the classic #NES games, available for purchase exclusively for paid Nintendo Switch Online members!



For more details, visit: https://t.co/1iDHUEEU2m pic.twitter.com/Q0yaFDmug5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

To watch the Nintendo Direct presentation for yourself, go here. For more Nintendo news, see Pocket-lint's hub here.