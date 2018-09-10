  1. Home
Hands off the Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Nintendo Switch bundles, we want them ourselves

- Available from 16 November

- Comes with Poke Ball

It's not unusual to have special edition versions of consoles released in bundles with big game titles, but few have us salivating as much as Nintendo's latest. The Japanese giant has created a limited edition Nintendo Switch that will come with either Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!

The dock for the Switch comes with Eevee emblazoned on one side, with Pikachu on the other. And the Joy-Cons come in their specific colours, so match the front decal.

The Switch itself is also decorated with silhouettetes of the two Pokemon on the rear.

Depending on which version you buy you will get the respective game pre-installed. But even better than that, you will also get a Poke Ball Plus controller.

The motion controller, usually priced around £50, can be used with either game to catch Pokemon. It can also be used with Pokemon Go, syncing with your mobile phone to catch and transfer Pokemon when you are out and about.

Every Poke Ball Plus comes with an exclusive Mew.

The limited edition Pokemon Nintendo Switch bundles will be available in the UK from 16 November - the same day as the two Pokemon: Let's Go titles.

Pricing is yet to be revealed

