Nintendo will host its latest Direct online presentation soon. You can watch it right here.

Nintendo will host its latest Direct online presentation on Wednesday, 8 February 2023.

It'll be a roughly 40-minute presentation dedicated mostly to games launching on the Switch in the first half of 2023.

Here's what to expect and how you can watch it online.

When does the Nintendo Direct start?

The pre-recorded stream will start at 14:00 PST this Wednesday, 8 February. Here are the times for your location:

West Coast US: 14:00 PST

East Coast US: 17:00 EST

UK: 22:00 GMT

Central Europe: 23:00 CET

Japan: 06:00 JST (9 February)

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

You can watch the stream right here on this page - just hit the play button at the top of the article.

Alternatively, it'll also be available directly through Nintendo's YouTube channel.

What to expect during the latest Nintendo Direct

With a range of major Switch games slated to come out in the first half of this year, there are plenty of titles we hope to learn more about.

For one thing, some gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be hugely welcome ahead of its release in May.

There have also been persistent rumours about a release for an HD update to Windwaker, so we're hopefuly we could hear about that, too.

Another finished game awaiting its release is the Advance Wars remaster, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. It was paused after Russia invaded Ukraine, but recently retails links have gone live to fuel suspicion that its release is imminent.

Pikmin 4 is due in 2023, although we don't know when in the year it could fall, so that's another title that could come up.

The release of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is nearly here, too - it comes out at the end of February, so will likely get some sort of launch trailer during the Direct, we think.

Beyond the above, we'll have to wait to see what's covered, but you can always check out our list of the most exciting upcoming Switch games to get your hype on!