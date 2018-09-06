Today's Nintendo Direct delayed for a very good reason

Nintendo has delayed its first Nintendo Direct since E3 2018.

The company will no longer stream the show on 6 September due to the devastating earthquake in Hokkaido in its homeland of Japan. It will, instead, inform us of a new time and date in the "near future".

Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct. We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/IITgJFtzub — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 6, 2018

The event will likely be exactly the same considering it is generally pre-recorded. Before the delay announcement, the landing page indicated that Nintendo will talk about games for both 3DS and the Switch. We suspect the rescheduled video, therefore, will discuss Super Mario Party, which comes to Switch on 5 October, as well as the new Luigi’s Mansion, coming soon to Nintendo 3DS. It also might provide details on Nintendo Switch Online. The show will run about 35 minutes.

You should be able to watch it here at the new date and time.

Here's some of what we expect Nintendo to mention once rescheduled:

Nintendo Switch Online, the console’s upcoming subscription service.

Super Mario Party, launching 5 October.

Nintendo GameCube-exclusive Luigi’s Mansion, launching 12 October.

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, launching in December.

Pokemon: Let's Go, launching 17 November.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, launching in March next year.

Mario and Luigi's RPG for Nintendo 3DS, launching in March next year.

The Yoshi Switch game that was pushed back to 2019.

For more Nintendo news, see Pocket-lint's hub here.