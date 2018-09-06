  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Today's Nintendo Direct delayed for a very good reason

and |
NeoGaf Today's Nintendo Direct delayed for a very good reason
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Nintendo has delayed its first Nintendo Direct since E3 2018.

The company will no longer stream the show on 6 September due to the devastating earthquake in Hokkaido in its homeland of Japan. It will, instead, inform us of a new time and date in the "near future".

The event will likely be exactly the same considering it is generally pre-recorded. Before the delay announcement, the landing page indicated that Nintendo will talk about games for both 3DS and the Switch. We suspect the rescheduled video, therefore, will discuss Super Mario Party, which comes to Switch on 5 October, as well as the new Luigi’s Mansion, coming soon to Nintendo 3DS. It also might provide details on Nintendo Switch Online. The show will run about 35 minutes.

How to watch the new Nintendo Direct

You should be able to watch it here at the new date and time.

What to expect from Nintendo Direct

Here's some of what we expect Nintendo to mention once rescheduled:

  • Nintendo Switch Online, the console’s upcoming subscription service.
  • Super Mario Party, launching 5 October.
  • Nintendo GameCube-exclusive Luigi’s Mansion, launching 12 October.
  • Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, launching in December.
  • Pokemon: Let's Go, launching 17 November.
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses, launching in March next year.
  • Mario and Luigi's RPG for Nintendo 3DS, launching in March next year.
  • The Yoshi Switch game that was pushed back to 2019.

For more Nintendo news, see Pocket-lint's hub here.

PopularIn Games
Today's Nintendo Direct delayed for a very good reason
Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 review: Catches thieves just like flies
New Star Manager now available on Android for free as well as iOS
Xbox One just became the best console on the planet for this simple reason
Microsoft is selling a white Xbox One X and Fallout 76 bundle
How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
Comments