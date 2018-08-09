Nintendo is making it easier to get its new GameCube controller and use it with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Nintendo's much loved fighting game, Super Smash Bros, is coming to Nintendo Switch on 7 December, and Nintendo Europe has announced it’s simultaneously releasing a limited-edition bundle that contains a copy of the game, a Super Smash Bros-edition GameCube controller, and an adapter. Pricing hasn’t yet to be revealed, and we're not sure if it’ll be available outside of Europe.

Super Smash Bros originally came out for the Nintendo 64 in 1999, and there have been several sequels since, including versions that have appeared on GameCube, 3DS, Wii, and Wii U. At E3 2018, Nintendo revealed its upcoming Switch version, called Super Smash Bros Ultimate, would support several different controller options, including a new Smash-branded GameCube controller.

Releasing alongside the regular edition on 07/12, Super #SmashBros Ultimate - Limited Edition contains a copy of the game, a Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. edition and a Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter! pic.twitter.com/HgT0PilE2C — Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) August 8, 2018

That controller, which is available to pre-order from both GameStop and Amazon for $30, requires an adapter, which you can also pre-order via Amazon for $20. But, with Nintendo's new limited-edition bundle, you can get all those components in one easy box.

Unfortunately, the bundle has just one controller, so you'll need to have additional old or new GameCube controllers in order to play the game with others. If you want to know how to use GameCube controllers with the Switch, we have a step-by-step guide here.